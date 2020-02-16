“It feels unreal,” said 18-year-old Jada Bentley as she reflected on the gruesome deaths of both of her parents. Her mother, Melissa Yenkana, was struck down while walking and killed by an alleged speeding car on June 9, 2007, on the Rupert Craig Highway, in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy turn. Thirteen years later, […]
Home » Breaking News » Jude Bentley’s daughter tells of pain of losing both parents on same road 13 years apart
Jude Bentley’s daughter tells of pain of losing both parents on same road 13 years apart
“It feels unreal,” said 18-year-old Jada Bentley as she reflected on the gruesome deaths of both of her parents. Her mother, Melissa Yenkana, was struck down while walking and killed by an alleged speeding car on June 9, 2007, on the Rupert Craig Highway, in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy turn. Thirteen years later, […]