Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan said his first reaction when he learned that a policeman allegedly burned a teenage intruder suspect with hot water was “jail him”. “I said ‘jail him, immediately, lock him up’ and I understand they put them in chains too because this is so atrocious,” he told News-Talk Radio Guyana …
"Jail him" -Ramjattan's first reaction to cop's burning of teenager
