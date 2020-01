Ireland 208 for 7 (Stirling 95, O’Brien 48, Bravo 2-28, Cottrell 2-37, Pierre 2-45) beat West Indies 204 for 7 (Lewis 53, Pollard 31, Little 3-29, Young 2-31) by four runs Ireland had come desperately close to beating West Indies in the second match of their ODI series. On Wednesday, they actually got over the […]