Even as the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) fine-tuned legal issues to kick-start the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)-supervised recount of votes cast in general elections more than two weeks ago, the High Court on Tuesday granted an injunction blocking that exercise. High Court Judge Franklyn Holder granted a mandatory order to restrain the Chief Elections Officer from …
Home » Latest News » High Court blocks CARICOM-supervised recount of Guyana’s general election votes
High Court blocks CARICOM-supervised recount of Guyana’s general election votes
Even as the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) fine-tuned legal issues to kick-start the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)-supervised recount of votes cast in general elections more than two weeks ago, the High Court on Tuesday granted an injunction blocking that exercise. High Court Judge Franklyn Holder granted a mandatory order to restrain the Chief Elections Officer from …