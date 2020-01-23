News Americas, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, Fri. Jan. 24, 2020: St. Vincent’s Skinny Fabulous, Machel Montano and The Boss Neil Iwer George have teamed up on a new collaborative single that’s already causing a stir. The track is titled simply “Conch Shell”

The latest release is likely to be the ultimate crowd pleaser in 2020 at the Trinidad Carnival.

“When we hit the stage, it will be nothing short of mass hysteria,” said Skinny. “These collaborations are all aimed at one thing. There is unshakeable strength and power in unifying the sound, the artistes and the talent. What we give to the people will be reciprocated in the energy at every fete we hit.”

Skinny is set to wow fans at his exclusive event, ‘Fam Jam’, on February 13th at Estate 101 in Trinidad.

The post Here’s Comes ‘Conch Shell’ From Three Soca Stars appeared first on Caribbean and Latin America Daily News.