The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced a waiver of value added tax (VAT) and duties on all medical supplies for testing, prevention and treatment of the coronavirus (COVID-19), that has so far claimed the life of one woman and afflicted four other persons. The tax collection agency says the waiver is not limited to …
GRA waives all taxes on supplies needed to fight, treat COVID-19
