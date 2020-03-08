The Guyana Elections Commission on Sunday stated that it is cognizant of the series of events which unfolded since the close of the Polls on March 2 2020 and while it is unfortunate how things have escalated; it is the intention of the Commission to abide by all legal and procedural requirements to conclude its […]
GECOM says it remains resolute in fulfilling constitutional obligation
