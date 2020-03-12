A statement by Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), issued on March 12, 2020 by the Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward presented incontrovertible evidence that there is a grand conspiracy to violate the Orders of the Honourable Chief Justice granted on the 11th day of March 2020 and the relevant provisions of the Representation of the People […]
Home » Breaking News » GECOM presented incontrovertible evidence there is a grand conspiracy to violate Court orders – Nandlall
GECOM presented incontrovertible evidence there is a grand conspiracy to violate Court orders – Nandlall
A statement by Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), issued on March 12, 2020 by the Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward presented incontrovertible evidence that there is a grand conspiracy to violate the Orders of the Honourable Chief Justice granted on the 11th day of March 2020 and the relevant provisions of the Representation of the People […]