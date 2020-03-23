The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is divided over whether the Statements of Poll (SOP) for Region Four should be tendered as evidence as litigation over the declaration of the march 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections drags out in Court. This position was articulated yesterday after an ‘in chambers’ hearing by Justice Franklyn Holder on […]
GECOM divided over handing Region 4 SOPs to High Court
