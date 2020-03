GCCI calls for stakeholders to remain calm and allow the democratic processes to unfold

Full statement: The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), in its capacity of a leading Civil Society Organisation, and as an accredited Local Observer Group welcome the appointment of a” high-level” team, headed by former Dominica Attorney General and Foreign Affairs Minister, Francine Baron, and including Mr. Anthony Boatswain, former Minister of Finance of […]