A 67-year-old fisherman, is now in police custody for the alleged murder of 32-year-old Balchan Avai Baichan of no fixed place of abode. The killing took place at the fisherman’s Logwood Squatting Area, Enmore North, East Coast Demerara residence on Sunday about 1:20pm. Investigations so far revealed that the suspect was on his verandah imbibing …