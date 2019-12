Two men, who attacked and robbed a mining camp at Takatu Backdam, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) on Friday last were arraigned for the crime when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. Terrence Bacchus pleaded not guilty while Titus Valenzuela pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on December 27, 2019 at Takatu Backdam, Cuyuni […]