The bodies of the owner of a now closed hotel near to the Number 63 Beach, Corentyne, and an unidentified man were discovered Friday partly decomposed in the building. Police sources said hotelier Vivikanand Narpathy and his co-worker were found in the Sunside Hotel. Police sources said so far no gunshot injuries were seen on …
Home » Latest News » Decomposing bodies of ex-hotelier, co-worker found in closed Corentyne hotel
Decomposing bodies of ex-hotelier, co-worker found in closed Corentyne hotel
The bodies of the owner of a now closed hotel near to the Number 63 Beach, Corentyne, and an unidentified man were discovered Friday partly decomposed in the building. Police sources said hotelier Vivikanand Narpathy and his co-worker were found in the Sunside Hotel. Police sources said so far no gunshot injuries were seen on …