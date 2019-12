A driver of Rose Hall, Corentyne was stabbed to death during a brawl at Rose Hall, Corentyne. Two other people, including the dead man’s wife, were injured while they intervened. The incident occurred at about 3:20 a.m. at Portuguese Quarters, Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice. Dead is 30-year-old Carlos ‘Tony’ Williams of 267 Rose Hall Reef, …