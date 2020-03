Sharief Bacchus, 45, who is accused of stabbing a Chinese national to death during an altercation at the Meadow Bank Wharf, Georgetown in 2017, was arraigned for the offence at the Demerara High Court on Tuesday. Bacchus, also called “Choka Dhall”, formerly of Albouystown, Georgetown, opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. […]