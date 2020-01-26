Caribbean Celebs, Fans Voice Sadness On Kobe Bryant’s Passing

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Jan. 27, 2020: Fans globally, including from the Caribbean and Caribbean roots celebrities, are among those sharing messages of stunned disbelief at the tragic, sudden and untimely passing of basketball legend, Kobe Bryant.

Bryant along with his13-year-old daughter, and seven other people were killed a helicopter crash in foggy weather in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas.

Puerto Rico singer Ricky Martin and Daddy Yankee, Cuban-born Camila Cabello and Caribbean roots singer Marc Anthony were just a few of the Caribbean roots celebs who took a moment to honor the pro athlete as well as St. Vincent and the Grenadines-roots NFL star, N’Keal Harry.

“When you shake hands with an ANGEL. Rest in peace my beautiful brother. May love and peace surround the families of all involved. Sooo sad. @kobebryant #24,” Anthony posted on Instagram.

“I’ve never been much of a sports fan but Kobe Bryant was a hero to me and it was his words and way of thinking and living that lifted me up during times where I felt like I couldn’t get off the ground. ….His legacy will live on in the lives and minds and souls that he touched, he made his mark not only in the game, but in humanity itself. He is a hero to me forever. Mamba forever,” Cabello posted on Instagram.

People mourn at a makeshift memorial at Mamba Sports Academy for former NBA great Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash while commuting to the academy on January 26, 2020 in Newbury Park, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

“Muy triste parece tan irreal! #RIP MAMBA!,” posted Yankee while Harry posted on Twitter: “I’m heartbroken. When my grandma and I first moved to the United States, we would tune into every Laker game we could just to watch Kobe. Seeing him play gave us a feeling that can never be replicated. #RIPMamba.”

On Facebook, fans of the basketball giant, weighed in including Jamaican Gregory H. Smith, posted: “…the Black Mamba tragically taken away too soon.”

Caribbean-born Pastor Gil Monrose added: “Life is so uncertain. Death is so certain. #RIP” while Trinidadian Desond Prime posted: “Man…….what a terrible tragedy… ”

“Rest In Peace Kobe. You left an indelible mark on the world. We mourn your passing,” added USVI national Sonia Boyce.

Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban announced the franchise will retire Bryant’s No. 24 in a tribute to the late Lakers legend and nearly every team playing Sunday took 24-second shot clock violations in Bryant’s honor.

Community college coach John Altobelli, the 56-year-old head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife and daughter were also reportedly among those killed in the crash.

Bryant is survived by three other children – Natalia Diamante Bryant, Bianka Bella Bryant and Capri Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant.

The post Caribbean Celebs, Fans Voice Sadness On Kobe Bryant’s Passing appeared first on Caribbean and Latin America Daily News.