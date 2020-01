Three brothers are accused of killing Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) newspaper vendor Sham Munilall, also known as “Paperman”. The men – Carlton and Carl Carter and Delhoya McKenzie – appeared on Wednesday before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. It is alleged that the trio killed the 48-year-old man on January 10 […]