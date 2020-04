BREAKING: Recount of votes likely as GECOM Chairman votes ‘no’ to use existing declarations

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) by majority vote appeared set order a recount of votes cast in the March 2, 2020 general elections, as the Chairman, Retired Justice Claudette Singh voted against the seven-member body considering a report composed of the 10 district declarations. Pro-coalition Elections Commissioner, Vincent Alexander said a recount would be legal, …