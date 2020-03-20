In a move that caught stakeholders off-guard, ballot boxes which were being stored at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre are being removed. INews understands that so far, two containers containing the ballots cast during the March 2, 2020 elections have been removed. The containers are being taken to GECOM’s Headquarters in Kingston, Georgetown. The reason […]
Home » Breaking News » Ballot boxes being removed from Arthur Chung Conference Centre
Ballot boxes being removed from Arthur Chung Conference Centre
In a move that caught stakeholders off-guard, ballot boxes which were being stored at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre are being removed. INews understands that so far, two containers containing the ballots cast during the March 2, 2020 elections have been removed. The containers are being taken to GECOM’s Headquarters in Kingston, Georgetown. The reason […]