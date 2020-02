The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) says it is investigating a plane crash which occurred on Wednesday at the Mahaica Abary Rice Development Scheme (MARDS) Airstrip at Burma, Mahaicony. A S2R-T34 Turbine Thrush aircraft, registration 8R-AAG belonging to AG Air Inc., reportedly flipped while attempting to land. The lone occupant, Captain John Bart survived the […]