Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has stated that the APNU/AFC coalition over the past five years has implemented policies that do not support the creation of wealth or support the industries to generate jobs. Jagdeo, who was at the time addressing party supporters during a public meeting at Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara on Saturday, noted […]
Home » Breaking News » APNU/AFC policies do not support wealth, job creation – Jagdeo
APNU/AFC policies do not support wealth, job creation – Jagdeo
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has stated that the APNU/AFC coalition over the past five years has implemented policies that do not support the creation of wealth or support the industries to generate jobs. Jagdeo, who was at the time addressing party supporters during a public meeting at Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara on Saturday, noted […]