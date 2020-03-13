Latest News
ACDA calls on western nations to stop recolonisation, intervention in Guyana's electoral process

ACDA calls on western nations to stop recolonisation, intervention in Guyana’s electoral process

The African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA) on Friday accused western diplomats of aligning with the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) against the interests of Afro-Guyanese. “This peculiar recolonization effort is displayed in the relentless attempts of some Ambassadors to keep African Guyanese under the control of foreign sovereigns. This view is evidenced by the known …

