It has been more than a week and law enforcement officials are yet to capture the four prisoners who escaped from the Holding Bay at the Lusignan Prison East Coast Demerara (ECD). Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, told INews that members of the joint services have not made any progress thus far in recapturing the […]
9 days after, still no trace of prison escapees
