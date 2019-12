78-yr-old struck down by alleged drunk driver on her way to church

A 78-year-old woman of West Watooka, Linden was killed early Sunday morning after she was reportedly struck down by a speeding car on her way to church. Dead is Juliet Cornelius of Lot 55 West Watooka, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice). The accident occurred at approximately 07:15h on Burnham Drive, Wismar. The driver of the […]