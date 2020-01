Five persons are now homeless following a fire which gutted a two-story apartment building in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice) on Friday evening. The Lot 468 Canvas City, Wismar apartment which was owned by 72-year-old Shiloh Mustafa of Silvertown, Wismar went up in flames at approximately 19:15h. The upper flat of the wooden and […]