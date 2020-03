The Guyana Police Force has issued two bulletins for two men wanted for separate murders. In the first instance, 25-year-old John France of Lot 20 Section ‘A’ Friendship, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is wanted for the murder of Daniel Amore. The incident occurred on March 1, 2020 at Buxton, East Coast Demerara. Amore was […]